Taylor Swift makes unexpected appearance for Travis Kelce amid wedding confirmation buzz  

Taylor Swift has stunned the crowd with a surprise appearance at the New Heights Live after a major wedding confirmation.
On Monday, June 15, the Life of a Showgirl crooner virtually attended her fiancé, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast, leaving fans stunned.
During her cameo, Taylor, 36, discussed Travis' eating habits, which were later acknowledged by Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.
The podcast clip cuts to a video of Swift pretending to feed Travis in what appears to be a restaurant, making aeroplane noises before placing the food in the NFL star’s mouth.
While Travis and Jason were enjoying their live show taping, Swift remained in New York City, where she's been for the past week for a variety of high-profile events.
This update came shortly after New York City's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, appeared to verify reports that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who got engaged last year, are indeed getting married in the city next month.
Speaking at a Monday press conference, Zohran, 34, discussed the city’s preparedness for the upcoming July 5th World Cup match at MetLife Stadium, just across the Hudson River in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
He also teased that the match coincides with a few other
"big events" in the city that holiday weekend, leading fans to assume the politician was hinting at the singer's wedding.
So far, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have confirmed their marriage.