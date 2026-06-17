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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped

A motorist became stranded after her car was partially submerged in floodwaters

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped
Flash floods swamp roads North of Houston as vehicles become trapped

Torrential rain triggered flash flooding across parts of north Houston and nearby communities on Monday and Tuesday, causing submerged, tow truck, and motorcycle stranded operators responding to several calls.

Flooded streets near the North Freeway feeder road and West Mount Houston Road became blocked as water covered roadways, causing disruption for the travellers.

On June 16, floodwaters inundated roads north of Houston amid flash flood warnings across the area.

Tow truck operators issued warnings that even larger vehicles can struggle in flooded conditions and urged drivers to avoid entering submerged roads.

Multiple motorists were forced to abandon their vehicles, while volunteers and residents assisted to pull stranded cars via the high waves.

With diminishing water levels, authorities continued to remind residents to follow the safety message, “Turn around, don’t drown,” amid ongoing flash flood warnings for areas north of Houston.

Moreover, the flooding affected The Woodlands, Texas, where storm chaser Jamie Garcia documented vehicles navigating water-covered streets.


A motorist became stranded after her car was partially submerged in floodwaters. Garcia said he helped the youth in reaching safety after she couldn’t drive anymore due to higher levels of water.

The National Weather Service warned of a flash flood for several communities north of Houston, releasing instructions to avoid driving and urged residents to move to higher ground levels.

The incident underscored the dangers posed by rapidly rising water, which can leave drivers trapped and vehicles disabled within minutes.

Officials continued to monitor conditions as storms moved through the region.

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