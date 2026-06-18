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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
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Corey Feldman breaks silence on hospital visit, leaked 'misdiagnosis'

'The Lost Boys' star was rushed to a hospital this week after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 17 minutes ago
Corey Feldman breaks silence on hospital visit, leaked misdiagnosis
Corey Feldman breaks silence on hospital visit, leaked 'misdiagnosis'

Corey Feldman has spoken out after he was rushed to a hospital following an in-flight medical emergence.

On Wednesday, June 17, the Stand By Me star shared a video on his Instagram account, assuring his fans that he's fine and that it was all a "misdiagnosis".

In the shared video, Feldman discussed his new song, as he captioned the post, "I WANTED 2 TOUCH BASE AFTER THAT BIG OL HEALTH SCARE & LET U ALL KNOW IM ALIVE & WELL!"

He revealed that it was a "big scare", claiming that a doctor misdiagnosed him and a member of the medical staff shared the preliminary blood test results with the media.

"HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD! ILL BE OK," Feldman said.


The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles landed at LAX, with a source sharing that the Goonies star was feeling sick on the plane and was checked by a doctor onboard.

Feldman had been in Chicago for an anniversary celebration for the film Stand By Me alongside co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Will Wheaton.

Notably, Corey Feldman is set to release a new single titled What Am I Here 4 on June 22, as he shared a preview for fans on social media.

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