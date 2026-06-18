Corey Feldman breaks silence on hospital visit, leaked 'misdiagnosis'

Corey Feldman has spoken out after he was rushed to a hospital following an in-flight medical emergence.
On Wednesday, June 17, the Stand By Me star shared a video on his Instagram account, assuring his fans that he's fine and that it was all a "misdiagnosis".
In the shared video, Feldman discussed his new song, as he captioned the post, "I WANTED 2 TOUCH BASE AFTER THAT BIG OL HEALTH SCARE & LET U ALL KNOW IM ALIVE & WELL!"
He revealed that it was a "big scare", claiming that a doctor misdiagnosed him and a member of the medical staff shared the preliminary blood test results with the media.
"HOWEVER IT WAS ONLY FOOD POISONING THANK GOD! ILL BE OK," Feldman said.
The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital after his flight from Chicago to Los Angeles landed at LAX, with a source sharing that the Goonies star was feeling sick on the plane and was checked by a doctor onboard.
Feldman had been in Chicago for an anniversary celebration for the film Stand By Me alongside co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Will Wheaton.
Notably, Corey Feldman is set to release a new single titled What Am I Here 4 on June 22, as he shared a preview for fans on social media.