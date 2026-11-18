The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have officially lost their status as measles-free countries, global health officials announced on Tuesday.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) confirmed the setback after the highly contagious virus spread continuously across all three nations for more than a year.
Why the status was revoked
Under World Health Organization rules, a country loses its measles elimination status when the same strain of the virus circulates uninterrupted within its borders for at least 12 months.
For the United States, this marks the end of a major public health victory first achieved in 2000. The three countries now join Canada, which lost its own measles-free status one year earlier in November 2025.
Rising cases and falling vaccination rates
Health experts point to declining childhood vaccination rates as the primary driver behind the surge. In 2026 alone, the US has confirmed more than 5,400 measles cases and 10 deaths – its worst outbreak since 1991.
Mexico has recorded nearly 13,800 cases this year, while Bolivia has battled steady transmission since mid-2025.
How countries can recover
Despite the sobering news, PAHO officials emphasize that the setback is reversible. To regain their measles-free status, the United States, Mexico and Bolivia must stop continuous local transmission for at least 12 consecutive months.
Health leaders are urging communities to boost two-dose measles vaccine coverage back to at least 95 percent to stop the virus from spreading further.