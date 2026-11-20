Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, has opened up about the superstar father's influence on his work and craving his own identity in Bollywood.
Addressing the constant comparison with his father, Aryan, who made his directorial debut last year, said he does not have any problem with it, as he takes it as a compliment.
"Everyone has been compared to him. It's fine if I'm one of the people. I take it as a compliment to be compared to the number one guy. He's a beast," said the filmmaker.
The comment came as Aryan was named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list, which recognises emerging talent and influential voices across different fields.
Aryan Khan approach to filmmaking
During the interview, Aryan also discussed his creative process and what he enjoys most about filmmaking.
He explained that he likes taking an idea from the writing stage to its final execution.
Aryan said, "I am good at bringing ideas to life, from getting them down on paper to seeing things through to execution. The story is the same. Now, how you can make that different, and how you add a spin on it, and how you tell it, is what filmmaking really is."
The 29-year-old made his writing and directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix in 2025.
Produced by his mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the seven-episode Hindi series is a satirical action comedy set in the film industry.
The story follows Aasmaan Singh, played by Lakshya, an aspiring actor from Delhi who becomes an overnight sensation after a successful debut.
The series sparked buzz as it featured cameos by several film personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Emraan Hashmi, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.