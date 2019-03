تعلیم اور کیریئر دونوں اہم ہیں:عائزہ خان

View this post on Instagram

Zindagi ka har pal aisay guzar raha ha jese koi khuwab ho bus kal ki bat ho, just a few years ago,I was a student of this university, kehtay hai jo aj krogay use ka phal kal milengay, while I was studying and working I was so confident and focused that sometimes my fellow students used to dislike me just because I dont sit with them in the canteen after the class ends, I dont go with them on lunches and I dont hang out with them in btw the class gaps,i used to getup early in the morning university jana waha se shoot pr jana phr wapis ana full makeup mei class attend krna sometimes dosray students hanstay thay k yeh kia heroin bani ghoomti ha university me, par honestly I was never bothered. Mujhe Career banana tha meray pass time nai tha kisi or cheez kay liey. My teachers have supported me thoughout my graduation period. I remember one of my director said to me " khatm nai hoe parhai? Ktne saal rehgai, jab houjai tb kaam krna abe Hume suffer mat krwao". I was really upset, kay kaam or parhai me se ik cheez he choose krni pregi. But I was supporting my ownself or sochlia tha k me manage krngi jisko mere parhai se problem ha uskay sth kaam nai krngi, par unhi k sth sbse ziada projects kie. Later he said, bht se larkia chordeti ha parhai qnkay unkay liey jo smne nazar araha ha bs wohi life ha, they all choose money and career instead of their education.