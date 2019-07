خطرناک ڈرائیونگ کی ویڈیو پر شنیرا اکرم کا یوٹیوبر کو لیکچر

View this post on Instagram

I may have reacted harshly towards vblogger @shahveerjay only because I was so disappointed that someone with his large following would be so obtuse about the dangers of hanging out of a moving car window at high speeds and then posting it! Many of you defended him and that’s fine, he seems like his heart is in the right place, but he would have copped a lot worse than the spray I gave him had he been in another country and caught by the authorises. But we are in Pakistan and I will always defend for the betterment of Pakistan, I am a true believer that just because I am in Pakistan that It doesn’t mean I have the right to do what ever I want. We still have moral and cultural values to uphold. And I’m sorry if people don’t like when I voice my opinion but I’m not going to stay quiet on topics such as this. I am not out to pick fights but I will pull people up if I believe what they are doing is wrong. Like many of us who live in Pakistan, we see so much unnecessary death caused by road accidents that could have been avoided. We have more injuries and fatalities on our roads because of human error and it’s at its peak. In Pakistan I have come very close to being in some serious accidents, chased, almost run over twice by under age kids who have taken their parents car for a spin, I have seen children flung from arms, people hitting windscreens, dead bodies with head injuries because of no helmet, deaths by the dozen because of speeding, texting or reckless behaviour only just in my neighbour hood alone, that’s only me, can’t imagine what the rest my country goes through. I’m fed up with it, I have campaigned, met with traffic and road governing bodies, designed TVc, written articles, pleaded for speed humps and awareness billboards, talked on morning shows, donated and given hundreds of helmets away, talked at universities, stood outside schools handing out flyers and even cried to my friends who still don’t think they need to put their seatbelt on. So when this post came out I was furious. Shahveer and I have spoken and hope to campaign together about the awareness of road safety. I look forward to working with him and hopefully we can save some lives together !