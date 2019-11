علی سیٹھی نے بہن کی شادی کیسے یادگار بنائی؟

View this post on Instagram

I’ve known to be cynical about the institution of marriage, mainly because I don’t see a lot of solid examples of what a good relationship should look and feel like. But in @mira.sethi and @bilalmsiddiqi case, its a rare example of how much positive change two people can bring into each other’s lives. I’ve seen Mira bloom so beautifully under his kind and thoughtful gaze. This is the stuff marriages should be made of: playfulness, trust, communication, problem-solving and deep care. Mubarak ho meray Doston, you two, individually (and your jori, singularly) are beautiful in every sense of the word.