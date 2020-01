سوہائے ابڑو نے بال کیوں منڈوالیے؟

View this post on Instagram

I got my head shaved. I recently finished filming the film The Window, where my character's requirement was to have certain kind of hair that led to eventually shaving it all off. I was definitely a little nervous about it but I decided to accept it and embrace it. I don't plan on hiding it in fact I'm happy to explore this whole new world without hair! A big thanks to my co-star Faran Tahir @faran.tahir for not only shaving my head for me so gently and lovingly but also helping me face my fears and motivating me to explore this side of me. Including the rest of the team, our lovely directors, assistant directors, makeup artists etc who gave me the moral support I needed not only to shave my head but in my character which has to be one of the most difficult ones I've done so far. #newlook #shavedhead #farantahir #thewindowmovie