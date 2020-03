پہلے فضا میں پیار ہوتا تھا اور اب کورونا ہے، حرا مانی

View this post on Instagram

Hello, I remember my father used to sing one song a lot “Love is in the air” by John Paul Young . Now my kids will sing “Carona is in the air” by Wuhan, China. May Allah safe us all! Ameen . A moment captured at NJ, US airport with Adnan Bhai. . . . #besafe #coronavirus #maskn95 #tour #houston @adnansid1