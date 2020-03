ژالے سرحدی نے منشا پاشا کا واش ہینڈ چیلنج قبول کرلیا

View this post on Instagram

Put on your fav song while washing your hands 20 seconds tak! My choice is Nazia Hassan (pls also see the procedure to wash hands properly! Dont forget the thumbs) Stay safe! #safehands #ifightcorona #safehandschallenge PJs @bloodorangebyr i challenge @zhalay @momal15 and @yumnazaidiofficial to take the #safehandschallenge ------------- Safe Hands is a challenge started by the World Health Organization to raise awareness regarding the proper procedure to wash hands! Challenge your friends to take the #safehandschallenge