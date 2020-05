اعجاز اسلم نے اپنے پہلے ڈرامےکی یاد تازہ کردی

View this post on Instagram

Finally I found some pics from my first drama serial KASHKOL ... still people call me by that very famous character name ROSHOO ... it was a debut of 4 actors including myself Seema ..seemi zaidi & Ghalib kamal ... shabbir jan shagufta Ejaz sir Talat hussain sir rizwan wasti ( late ) tahira wasti ( late ) kamal ( late ) were among the other leading cast