شیراز اُپل اور آئمہ بیگ کا شکیل سہیل کے انتقال پر اظہار تعزیت

View this post on Instagram

Shakeel bhai, a legacy! He recently wrote his last song for me and I am still in shock as I had just met him a few weeks before! Not only was he delightful, but he was also an immensely talented person. My heart is filled with so much sorrow and it truly breaks me to even think about the fact that his joyful presence will not be with us anymore. He has written: Befikriyaan, Kalabaaz dil, Ahl-e-dil and so many more amazing hit songs in his life. He was devoted to his craft and penned down words as if he was born to be a lyricist. The first time I had met him was at Shiraz Uppal’s studio. Every memory and moment we shared throughout your journey will forever be etched onto my heart. You’ll be missed dearly! RIP.