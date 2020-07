اسٹرنگز نے سنجے دت سے ملاقات کی یاد تازہ کردی

View this post on Instagram

From the Archives. This one is from our photo shoot with Sanju Baba for Zinda’s promotion. Do you guys know that Sanjay Dutt is a Hussaini Brahmin? Hussaini Brahmins are direct descendants of a family of Brahmins who fought alongside Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala. #stringsonline #sanjaydutt #zinda #yehaimerikahani #lockdown2020