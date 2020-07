ژالے سرحدی غیر ملکی فلم میں ڈیبیو کیلئے تیار

View this post on Instagram

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only choice you have” ~ #bobmarley Yesterday I had a talk with a friend and he said that over the years he had lost his strength as a person. He thought being strong mean’t being free of responsibility and choosing to do what the heart desires at every point. He has two kids and an extended family he takes care of and whose wellbeing is upon his shoulders. I realized that his strength had shifted and it was due to coming of age. Our priorities change over the course of our years and we switch our focus to other things. Yet our strength doesn’t lessen it just blossoms into another flower. Value the change and don’t let go of your essence. It is what you are now! much love everyone! #positivity #motivation #strength #power #life #zhalaysarhadi