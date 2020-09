انیل کپور کا بیٹا پاکستانی برانڈ کا دیوانہ

View this post on Instagram

A couple of months ago I was scrolling through my feed when I saw a beautiful eye catching post on @homegrownin page ... they had shared some creatives from a brand I’d later discover as @rastahofficial .. If you follow me on this platform you know I’m someone that loves streetwear/Luxury so to discover a brand based out of Lahore was very exciting . The jacket that I’m wearing here was something I knew I had to have , I Honestly haven’t seen many streetwear brands in south east Asia source materials the way they do and create unique pieces like this ... the fabric for this insanely beautiful patch work jacket was sourced from the tharparkar region in Sindh .. all hand embroidered . I then reached out to a special friend and she put me in touch with @zainoo_95 @rastahofficial who was kind enough to send me some clothes , I promised him I’d create unique images to showcase his genius and this is the first of the lot ... let’s spread love and positivity and celebrate art , were all connected I love their culture , please be open to people and art from everywhere. We are all brothers and sisters after all ... @rastahofficial ships worldwide ... dm them and they will hook you up , this jacket has sold out and will never be produced again but there’s lots more coming ... @buzzookha #rasthah #indiapakistanfriendship