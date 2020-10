فیصل جاوید شہریار منور کی جلد صحتیابی کیلئے دعاگو

View this post on Instagram

So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just ). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse - kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear. I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth. Sequence of pictures: 1. Just out of surgery (still high on whatever cocktail they gave me) 2. An X-ray of my shoulder prior to the surgery 3. Dr. Noorani explaining what he’s doing (this ones graphic - don’t proceed if you don’t want to see it) 4. Some drilling (again graphic content) 5. What my shoulder looks like now - I’m basically like Iron Man now. 6. A video a friend of mine made of me, riding right before my accident. *some of the content may be considered graphic - viewer discretion advised.