Zendaya is ‘terrified’ of Met Gala

  • by Web Desk
  • April 24, 2024
Zendaya is ‘terrified’ of Met Gala
Zendaya is set to conquer her fear in 2024

Zendaya has expressed of finding the most popular costume party, Met Gala, “terrifying.”

This year, she will be walking the steps of the event for the first time after having attended it in 2019.

That’s not all, the celebrity has been honored to co-chair the bash with fellow stars Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

But to her, the experience still remains “daunting.”

Recently appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, Zendaya spelled it out by saying, “Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven't been back for maybe four or five years. So this is like my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

Currently, the actress is prepping up for the release of her upcoming movie, Challengers, where she will be seen playing the role of a tennis-player called Tashi, who is very up-to-date when it comes to fashion.

Speaking about channeling the same stylish look for the production’s marketing, Zendaya said, “It's fun in the sense that I like to look at fashion as creativity. Even in press tours, it's a way to continue the creativity from the film.”

Luckily for her, even the Met Gala is a polished dressing party, and the dress code for 2024 is “The Garden of Time,” which has been taken from author J.G. Ballard’s 1962 story of the same name.

