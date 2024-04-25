Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film Jawan is gearing up once again to make its mark on the awards stage.
This time, the film has clinched a prestigious nomination at the Taurus World Stunt Awards.
Khan’s cinematic masterpiece is all set to compete against Hollywood blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Extraction 2, and Ballerina at the award show.
However, Jawan has already carved its name in the annals of cinematic excellence, securing accolades for its exceptional stunt direction at esteemed gatherings such as the Filmfare Awards 2024 and Zee Cine Awards 2024.
The film's prowess was further acknowledged at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, reinforcing its status as a best film in the cinematic realm.
Beyond the achievement, Jawan has struck a chord with audiences, soaring to the top of IMDb's list of the most popular Indian movies in 2023.
Jawan ,an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.
Moreover, the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son who team up to rectify corruption in society.