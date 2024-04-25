Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • April 25, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' nomiated for Taurus World Stunt Awards
Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' nominated for Taurus World Stunt Awards

Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film Jawan is gearing up once again to make its mark on the awards stage. 

This time, the film has clinched a prestigious nomination at the Taurus World Stunt Awards. 


Khan’s cinematic masterpiece is all set to compete against Hollywood blockbusters like John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Extraction 2, and Ballerina at the award show.

However, Jawan has already carved its name in the annals of cinematic excellence, securing accolades for its exceptional stunt direction at esteemed gatherings such as the Filmfare Awards 2024 and Zee Cine Awards 2024

The film's prowess was further acknowledged at the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, reinforcing its status as a best film in the cinematic realm.

Beyond the achievement, Jawan has struck a chord with audiences, soaring to the top of IMDb's list of the most popular Indian movies in 2023. 

Jawan ,an action thriller film co-written and directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Moreover, the film features Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son who team up to rectify corruption in society. 

Bollywood News

Parineeti chopra gets candid about bond with Diljit Dosanjh

Parineeti chopra gets candid about bond with Diljit Dosanjh
Bipasha basu celebrates 8th anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover:Photos

Bipasha basu celebrates 8th anniversary with husband Karan Singh Grover:Photos
Priyanka Chopra reveals how daughter Malti Marie ‘copies’ her confidence

Priyanka Chopra reveals how daughter Malti Marie ‘copies’ her confidence
Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'dark' phase of life in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra opens up about 'dark' phase of life in Hollywood
Sonam Kapoor talks about feeling 'traumatized' after gaining 32 kg weight

Sonam Kapoor talks about feeling 'traumatized' after gaining 32 kg weight

Katrina Kaif talks about finding her identity through dance

Katrina Kaif talks about finding her identity through dance
Parineeti Chopra's connection to Priyanka Chopra influenced her Bollywood career?

Parineeti Chopra's connection to Priyanka Chopra influenced her Bollywood career?
Karan Johar talks about filmmaker's roles in society

Karan Johar talks about filmmaker's roles in society
Netflix series 'Heeramandi' premiere garners rave reviews

Netflix series 'Heeramandi' premiere garners rave reviews
Shahid Kapoor wife Mira offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan wife's baby shower

Shahid Kapoor wife Mira offers a glimpse into Varun Dhawan wife's baby shower
Parineeti Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood

Parineeti Chopra talks about favouritism in Bollywood
Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style with tight security entourage: Watch

Salman Khan reaches Dubai in style with tight security entourage: Watch

Popular News

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package

Amazon worker rescues stowaway cat accidentally shipped in returned package
Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’

Taylor Swift finds ‘Tortured Poets Department’ success ‘overwhelming’
Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon

Kate Middleton sister Pippa Middleton to get royal title soon
Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England

Titanic artifacts sell for record prices at auction in England