Entertainment

Travis Kelce rocks Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ vibes in California

Taylor Swift is currently on the final leg of The Eras Tour while Travis Kelce is back to the fields

  • by Web Desk
  • October 21, 2024


Travis Kelce embraced Taylor Swift’s Midnights vibes before kicking off Chiefs game against 49ers.

On Saturday, October 19, the Chiefs’ official Instagram handle shared a clip of the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end as he touched down in California where his next match was scheduled against San Francisco 49ers.

“Blue skies in Cali,” captioned the team alongside the clip.

In the video, Kelce was seen stepping out of the plane wearing a blue corduroy travel outfit, channeling girlfriend Swift’s Midnights era.

The NFL star donned a white tee that he paired with blue jacket and matching pants along with white sneakers as he walked through the flight path, carrying his black duffle bag with his AirPods in.

Soon after the clip was posted on the social media handle, Taylor Swift’s fans were quick to notice Travis Kelce channeling his lover.

As one reached the comment section to write, “I do understand Tay, I do,” another stated, “He understands the assignment.”

“Midnights (Travis’ Version),” wrote the third, while the fourth commented, “Taylor Swift effect.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was not in attendance during Travis Kelce’s Chiefs vs. 49ers game on Sunday, October 20, as she was gearing up to perform her third concert in Miami for the final leg of Eras Tour.

