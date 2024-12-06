WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates

WhatsApp is working on a feature to simplify group chat and community creation!
As per WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is introducing two banners in the Communities tab on Android to help users create communities, groups and more through the chat tabs.
The first banner focuses on simplifying the creation process within the Chats tab, while the second banner highlights the convenience of managing everything from one place.
Consequently, this update will remove the floating button and users won’t be able to create a new community from the Communities tab anymore.
This update also enhances the Communities tab by focusing on managing and exploring existing communities.
However, this feature is under development and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new feature to improve voice chat action.
This new feature allows users to quickly start voice chats within their groups.
Previously, users had to access the group chat info screen or use the top app bar to begin a voice chat.
This update introduces a new and unique floating action button just above the send message button, making the feature more visible.