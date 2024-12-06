Sci-Tech

WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates

WhatsApp is introducing two banners in the Communities tab to help users create communities and much more

  • by Web Desk
  • December 06, 2024
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates
WhatsApp revamps Communities tab with user-friendly updates

WhatsApp is working on a feature to simplify group chat and community creation!

As per WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is introducing two banners in the Communities tab on Android to help users create communities, groups and more through the chat tabs.

The first banner focuses on simplifying the creation process within the Chats tab, while the second banner highlights the convenience of managing everything from one place.

Consequently, this update will remove the floating button and users won’t be able to create a new community from the Communities tab anymore.

Source: WABetaInfo
Source: WABetaInfo

This update also enhances the Communities tab by focusing on managing and exploring existing communities.

However, this feature is under development and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming weeks.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new feature to improve voice chat action.

This new feature allows users to quickly start voice chats within their groups.

Previously, users had to access the group chat info screen or use the top app bar to begin a voice chat.

This update introduces a new and unique floating action button just above the send message button, making the feature more visible.

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Ushna Shah offers peek inside lazy mornings in Nathia Gali

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split

Sabrina Carpenter makes first appearance in chic style after Barry Keoghan split
Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert

Duchess Sophie receives key royal's title ahead of Kate's Carol Concert
Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday

Inside Travis Kelce’s ‘extra special’ plans for Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday
Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
Geminid meteor shower: Get ready for dazzling sky show next weekend
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button
WhatsApp enhances group voice chat with new floating button
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Why was ChatGPT not recognising name, David Mayer?
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
WhatsApp to drop support for THESE three iPhone models in 2025
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar pay package rejected for second time
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
Pesticides dangerous to pollinators found in majority of English rivers
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Is wearable tech turning people into over-monitors?
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Scented candles: The aesthetic trend with HIDDEN dangers
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface
Google Photos gets fresh look with revamped interface