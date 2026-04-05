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Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘Ramayana’ VFX controversy

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana teaser sparked massive controversy regarding its VFX quality

Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘Ramayana’ VFX controversy
Hrithik Roshan reacts to ‘Ramayana’ VFX controversy

Hrithik Roshan recently shared his two cents on the ongoing controversy regarding the VFX of Ramayana’s newly released teaser.

For the unversed, since the first glimpse of Ramayana was released earlier this week, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer faced immense backlash over movie’s VFX quality and alleged use of AI.

Now, in the aftermath, Roshan took to Instagram and defended Kapoor’s newly released movie teaser, where he talked about audience perception of VFX.

In his note, the War actor wrote, “Yes bad VFX exists. It's sometimes so bad it's painful to watch. Especially for me... and especially when it's a film I'm part of.”

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana teaser sparked massive controversy regarding its VFX quality


Roshan went on to say, “As an 11 year old kid I saw Back to the Future on a trip to London and it changed me forever.

“I became obsessed. I would sit with my dad's VHS player studying the frames pause -play pause-play until I broke the player.”

“Today some special humans among us, like the makers of films like Kalki 2898 AD, Baahubali, Ramayana, ( also my dad for Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish ofcourse) are my heroes,” said the 52-year-old actor, adding, “They have the guts and vision to do what's never been done - all for the love of cinema so that we - the audience get to experience something never watched before.”

According to the Fighter star, from his point of view, they risked all that money, and years and years of effort just so another 11 year old kid could feel what he felt.

Calling the act noble, Roshan wrote, “The intention by itself deserves applause! I am proud of my fellow Indians.”

The Tiger 3 actor concluding his post, noting, “But this post is not about me , it's about us the audience . Thing is, it takes thousands of our artistes working round the clock for multiple years to bring vfx heavy films to life so the least we can do is bash them with some better awareness!”

It’s worth mentioning here that Hrithik Roshan’s take on Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie comes two days after the latter’s Ramayana teaser was released.

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