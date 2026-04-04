News
News

What’s on the menu for Artemis II? NASA reveals 189 gourmet meals for lunar mission

The selection of food balances comfort with strict engineering

What’s on the menu for Artemis II? NASA reveals 189 gourmet meals for lunar mission
What’s on the menu for Artemis II? NASA reveals 189 gourmet meals for lunar mission

As the Artemis II mission prepares to carry humans back toward the Moon for the first time in over 50 years, the crew is trading the unappetizing “tubes and cubes” of the 1960s for a sophisticated lunar buffet.

NASA has revealed a massive menu of 189 unique items designed to keep Commander Reid Wiseman and his team fueled during their 10-day journey.

The selection balances comfort with strict engineering. Since the Orion spacecraft lacks a refrigerator, all food is shelf-stable utilizing “ready-to-eat, rehydratable, thermostabilized or irradiated” methods.

To avoid floating debris, the crew will carry 58 tortillas instead of bread, as they produce fewer crumbs in microgravity.


Highlights include barbecued beef brisket, macaroni and cheese and spicy green beans. For dessert they can enjoy maple cream cookies and candy-coated almonds.

NASA emphasised that “beverage options are limited due to upmass constraints” but the crew still has ten choices including mango-peach smoothies and 43 cups of coffee.

To combat the dulled sense of taste common in space, five different hot sauces are included.

NASA explained that “food selections are developed in coordination with space food experts and the crew to balance calorie needs, hydration and nutrition intake while accommodating individual crew preferences.”

Chrome security alert: Google fixes critical zero-day vulnerability
Chrome security alert: Google fixes critical zero-day vulnerability
WhatsApp beta adds feature to show contacts’ photos without profile pics
WhatsApp beta adds feature to show contacts’ photos without profile pics
Happy Easter images 2026: Best AI prompts to create viral designs
Happy Easter images 2026: Best AI prompts to create viral designs
Apple finally breaks barrier, lets NVIDIA GPUs on Apple Silicon
Apple finally breaks barrier, lets NVIDIA GPUs on Apple Silicon
Artemis II astronauts now closer to Moon than Earth in historic mission
Artemis II astronauts now closer to Moon than Earth in historic mission
SpaceX files for IPO, targets nearly $2 trillion valuation
SpaceX files for IPO, targets nearly $2 trillion valuation
NASA’s Artemis II update: Astronauts embark on lunar journey
NASA’s Artemis II update: Astronauts embark on lunar journey
Google unveils Gemma 4 open-source models for improved agentic workflows
Google unveils Gemma 4 open-source models for improved agentic workflows
Google brings exciting features to video editor app Vids: Check details
Google brings exciting features to video editor app Vids: Check details
SpaceX lifts off Starlink satellites in back-to-back rocket missions
SpaceX lifts off Starlink satellites in back-to-back rocket missions
NASA Artemis II mission launched: Latest updates, key details
NASA Artemis II mission launched: Latest updates, key details
TikTok and Cameo partner in bid to regain popularity
TikTok and Cameo partner in bid to regain popularity

Popular News

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100

Measles Outbreak: Bangladesh launches emergency vaccination with UNICEF as death toll nears 100
9 hours ago
Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks

Oil Crisis: OPEC agrees to boost oil output, fears slow recovery after attacks
11 hours ago
Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son

Kelly Osbourne celebrates Easter with heartfelt egg hunt for son
11 hours ago