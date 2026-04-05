'Spider-Man' movies ranked: The best and worst revealed

Spider-Man movies have been entertaining fans for years, showing Peter Parker's struggles, heroics and adventures.
While some of the movies from the super hit franchise are full of high-octane action, others have kept fans charmed with their emotional moments and witty humor.
Beyond their plots, the movies hold a special place in fans' hearts because a number of A-list stars such as Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, have portrayed the iconic character of Peter Parker, also known as Spider-Man.
With so many installments to choose from, it can be difficult to decide which ones are the best. That's why we've curated a special list, ranking every Spider-Man movie from best to worst, so you can easily pick the one to watch.
Spider-Man (2002):
The exciting list begins with the first-ever movie of the modern superhero films' blockbuster franchise.
It features Peter Parker becoming Spider-Man and the iconic upside-down kiss.
According to IMDb, the 2002's Spider-Man follows the story, "After being bitten by a genetically-modified spider, a shy teenager gains spider-like abilities that he uses to fight injustice as a masked superhero and face a vengeful enemy."
It's ensemble cast stars Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, and James Franco.
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021):
Spider-Man: No Way Home is truly a dream come true for the hardcore Spidey fans as it brings all the three Spider-Men together for a massively thrilling adventure.
The film's synopsis states, "Peter Parker's secret identity is revealed to the entire world. Desperate for help, Peter turns to Doctor Strange to make the world forget that he is Spider-Man. The spell goes horribly wrong and shatters the multiverse, bringing in monstrous villains that could destroy the world."
Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018):
The Oscar-winning movie in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a dramatically and visually exhilarating installment, packed with fun adventure of the Spidey.
This 2018 film features "Teen Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man of his universe and must join with five spider-powered individuals from other dimensions to stop a threat for all realities."
The ensemble cast includes Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Mahershala Ali.
Spider-Man 2 (2004):
According to fans, Spider-Man 2 is considered one of the best installments in the super hit franchise, featuring Peter Parker struggling with being a hero and facing a great villain, Doc Ock.
The movie's plot reads, "Peter Parker is beset with troubles in his failing personal life as he battles a former brilliant scientist named Otto Octavius."
It stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Alfred Molina in the main roles.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017):
This delightful sequel features a curious but awkward 15-year-old Peter Parker who is mentored by Tony Stark/Iron Man, and tries to find the perfect balance between being a high schooler and a superhero.
As per the plot, "Peter Parker tries to stop Adrian 'The Vulture' Toomes from selling weapons made with advanced Chitauri technology while trying to balance his life as an ordinary high school student."
Spider-Man: Homecoming includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, and Robert Downey Jr. in the star-studded cast.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019):
This thrilling installment shows Peter Parker trip to Europe and pulse racing encounter with Mysterio, featuring a blend of humor, action, and him learning to be responsible.
Spider-Man: Far From Home's storyline reads, "Peter Parker, the beloved superhero Spider-Man, faces four destructive elemental monsters while on holiday in Europe. Soon, he receives help from Mysterio, a fellow hero with mysterious origins."
The movie's star cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jacob Batalon.
Spider-Man 3 (2007):
The third installment in the Spider-Man trilogy failed to impress fans due to "too many villains, too little infamy."
"A strange black entity from another world bonds with Peter Parker and causes inner turmoil as he contends with new villains, temptations, and revenge," reads the plot.
Spider-Man 3 stars Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, and Topher Grace.
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012):
While Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man garnered him praise for his performance, it did not resonate as deeply as the ones starring Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire.
According to IMDb, the movie shows the story, "After Peter Parker is bitten by a genetically altered spider, he gains newfound, spider-like powers and ventures out to save the city from the machinations of a mysterious reptilian foe."
The Amazing Spider-Man cast features Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Stan Lee, and Sally Field.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023):
While the sequel to Into the Spider-Verse is visually stunning and emotionally strong, it couldn't make a great impression on fans due to its complex storyline, which made it difficult to follow.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shows, "Traveling across the multiverse, Miles Morales meets a new team of Spider-People, made up of heroes from different dimensions. But when the heroes clash over how to deal with a new threat, Miles finds himself at a crossroads."
It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Brian Tyree Henry.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014):
Garfield's second Spider-Man movie also failed to impress fans and drew heavy criticism for overcomplicated plot with multiple villains.
"When New York is put under siege by Oscorp, it is up to Spider-Man to save the city he swore to protect as well as his loved ones," states the storyline.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 features Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, and Dane DeHaan.