From Elon Musk to Jeff Bezos: World richest people educational qualifications

The richest people in the world and the tech moguls who are ruling the industries and the world, but have you ever wondered what they have studied to reach this position?
So, here is all you need to know about the educational qualifications and academic backgrounds of the world’s richest persons, as per Times of India.
Elon Musk
The richest person in the world and the CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, attended Queen’s University in Canada but then later moved to the US and completed his degree in business and physics from the University of Pennsylvania.
In order to get deeper knowledge, he enrolled in Stanford University in California for a PhD degree in physics. Just after two days, the SpaceX owner left the college and decided to start his own business.
Jeff Bezos
The executive chairman and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, completed his graduation in electrical engineering and computer science from Princeton University. Using his strong foundation of engineering and computer science with his visionary mindset, he revolutionised the retail industry with Amazon.
Larry Ellison
The CEO and co-founder of software company Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison, began his higher studies as a pre-medical student at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, but before completing his degree, he left the studies and enrolled in the University of Chicago, where he pursued his degree in physics and mathematics.
Mark Zuckerberg
Meta's CEO went to Harvard University to pursue a degree in psychology, but after two years, he left the studies to focus on the ideas he got at Harvard, which was the development of the social media platform Facebook.
Bernard Arnault
The CEO of the LVMH empire, which comprises big brands like Louis Vuitton and Sephora, Bernard Arnault, completed his graduation degree in arts and sciences from École Polytechnique in Paris. He also dropped out of the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois.