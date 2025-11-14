World

Stockholm bus crash near Royal Institute of Technology leaves multiple dead

Several people were killed and others injured when a bus rammed into a bus stop queue in central Stockholm

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
A bus in central Stockholm crashed into a bus stop on Friday, November 14, resulting in several deaths and injuries.

The incident occurred near the Royal Institute of Technology university.

As per Reuters, a rescue services spokesperson confirmed six people were affected but didn’t say how many died or were injured.

Emergency responders, including police, rescue teams, and ambulances, were present at the scene.

The Swedish police confirmed that there is no evidence that the crash was an intentional attack.

Fortunately, the bus had no passengers on board at the time of crash.

The bus driver has been taken into the custody while authorities have began a standard manslaughter investigation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson expressed his deep condolences to the victim’s families in a statement on X.

"People who might have been on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home. We do not yet know the cause, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those affected and their loved ones," he added.

As per BBC, witness reported the bus hit a pole at the bus stop, causing choas while people ran into the nearby shops in distress, others tried to help the injured while dead people lay on the ground.

