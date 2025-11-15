Joseph Parker breaks silence after positive cocaine test

World

Joseph Parker could face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker has denied taking any banned substance after a routine drug test detected traces of cocaine.

Parker failed a drug test, which was conducted by the Voluntary Anti Doping Agency (Vada) on October 25 just before his fight with Fabio Wardley on October 26 in which he lost.

As per BBC Sports, the substance he tested positive for was a recreational drug and not a performance-enhancing drug.

The father of six posted a statement on his Instagram account on Saturday, November 15 saying that his failed drug test from last month's defeat to Fabio Wardley came as "a real surprise."

He said, "Before my recent fight, I took a voluntary test and have now been informed that it returned an adverse result."

The statement continued, "I did not take any prohibited substance, I do not use performance enhancing drugs and do not support their use. I am cooperating fully with the process now under way, and I am confident the investigation will clear my name."

Parker further thanked everyone who had sent him supportive messages, saying, "It means a great deal to me and my family. When the investigation is complete, I will speak openly and answer questions."

He could now face a suspension of up to two years for failing the drug test but depending on the details of the case, the ban could be as short as three months.

Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018 who lost his title to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

