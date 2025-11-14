World

Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO set to retire soon after 12 years of leadership

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to step down after more than a decade in role

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon set to retire soon after 12 years of leadership
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon set to retire soon after 12 years of leadership

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon is set to retire early next year after leading the retail giant for nearly 12 years.

McMillon, who became Walmart’s CEO in February 2014 will officially retire on January 31.

John Furner, who currently leads the Walmart US since 2019 will then take over the role on February 1.

Although, McMillon will retire, he will remain an executive officer and serve as an advisor to the company until January 31, 2027.

Furner began his career in Walmart in 1993 as an hourly employee and now has been managing the company’s largest largest division of over 4,600 stores.

In a statement, Walmart chairman Greg Penner described Furner as “the right leader to guide Walmart into the next chapter of our growth and transformation,” as per CNBC News.

“After starting as an hourly associate and being with us for over 30 years in a variety of leadership roles across all three of our operating segments, John understands every dimension of our business – from the sales floor to global strategy,” Penner added.

Walmart’s CEO change is part of a broader pattern in the retail industry where companies are appointing new leaders to deal with challenges like tariffs, economic uncertainty and fluctuating consumer spending.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test

Joseph Parker faces possible suspension after failing drug test
Joseph Parker was heavyweight champion between 2016 and 2018

UK Budget 2025 update: Rachel Reeves rules out income tax increase

UK Budget 2025 update: Rachel Reeves rules out income tax increase
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has decided against raising income tax rates

Pet store controversies force San Francisco's newest supervisor to resign

Pet store controversies force San Francisco's newest supervisor to resign
Beya Alcaraz handed her resignation to Mayor Daniel Lurie after her past as a pet store owner came to light days into her job

Indian state becomes first to grant menstrual leave to working women

Indian state becomes first to grant menstrual leave to working women
The surprising step could become a crucial step in destigmatizing menstruation, which is a taboo topic among many

Here's why South Korea banned flights amid high-stakes college entrance exam

Here's why South Korea banned flights amid high-stakes college entrance exam
South Korea comes to a standstill as 500,000 students take a crucial university admission test nationwide

UK outlet apologises to Trump, denies $1 billion damage claim over key edit

UK outlet apologises to Trump, denies $1 billion damage claim over key edit
The BBC has found itself in hot water after President Donald Trump threatened to sue over a 'misleading edit

Jim Avila, veteran journalist dies at 69

Jim Avila, veteran journalist dies at 69
Jim Avila covered the White House during President Obama's administration

Starbucks strike hits 65 US cities on Red Cup Day amid pay, labour disputes

Starbucks strike hits 65 US cities on Red Cup Day amid pay, labour disputes
Starbucks closed hundreds of underperforming stores this year including 59 unionized locations

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner
A Japanese woman has married an AI persona that she created herself using the ChatGPT chatbot

UK weather: Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia set to hit parts of country

UK weather: Amber warning issued as Storm Claudia set to hit parts of country
Rain and strong winds set to batter UK as amber warnings in place

US House to vote on full release of Epstein files next week amid controversy

US House to vote on full release of Epstein files next week amid controversy
Newly released emails spark renewed scrutiny of Trump's ties to Epstein as House prepares vote

Australian fortune teller charged with stealing millions from clients

Australian fortune teller charged with stealing millions from clients
Australian 'fortune teller' arrested for running massive $46M (A$ 70 million) scam