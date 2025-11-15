World

Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties

DOJ launches probe into Epstein's links to Clinton, JPMorgan, and other prominent figures

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Trump labels Epstein Democrat problem, asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties
Trump labels Epstein 'Democrat problem', asks DOJ to probe Clinton ties

United States President Donald Trump has called on the Department of Justice to investigate ties between one of his Democratic predecessors, Bill Clinton, and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Al Jazeera, but the request comes shortly after a trove of newly released emails raised questions about Trump’s own relationship with Epstein.

On Friday, Trump took to social media to once again frame the emails as a distraction. He compared them to an investigation into ties between Russian election interference and his presidential campaign in 2016.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” Trump wrote, framing the emails as a “hoax.”

He also sought to shift scrutiny of his actions onto Democrats and financial institutions, arguing that they had deeper relationships with Epstein than he did.

“Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem!” Trump wrote, before adding: “Don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”

In the second of two lengthy posts, Trump said he would ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate former President Clinton, as well as Clinton’s Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, venture capitalist Reid Hoffman and the bank JPMorgan Chase.

Bondi responded within hours. On the social media platform X, she thanked Trump for his request and explained she had assigned US Attorney Jay Clayton to the probe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump to sue BBC for $1-5 B over edited Panorama speech, apology not enough

Trump to sue BBC for $1-5 B over edited Panorama speech, apology not enough
Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC between one and five billion over the January 06 edited speech

Stockholm bus crash near Royal Institute of Technology leaves multiple dead

Stockholm bus crash near Royal Institute of Technology leaves multiple dead
Several people were killed and others injured when a bus rammed into a bus stop queue in central Stockholm

Daily Telegraph future uncertain after RedBird withdraws £500 million bid

Daily Telegraph future uncertain after RedBird withdraws £500 million bid
US investment group RedBird Capital has abandoned its attempt to buy the UK newspaper

Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO set to retire soon after 12 years of leadership

Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO set to retire soon after 12 years of leadership
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to step down after more than a decade in role

UK Budget 2025 update: Rachel Reeves rules out income tax increase

UK Budget 2025 update: Rachel Reeves rules out income tax increase
Chancellor Rachel Reeves has decided against raising income tax rates

Pet store controversies force San Francisco's newest supervisor to resign

Pet store controversies force San Francisco's newest supervisor to resign
Beya Alcaraz handed her resignation to Mayor Daniel Lurie after her past as a pet store owner came to light days into her job

Indian state becomes first to grant menstrual leave to working women

Indian state becomes first to grant menstrual leave to working women
The surprising step could become a crucial step in destigmatizing menstruation, which is a taboo topic among many

Here's why South Korea banned flights amid high-stakes college entrance exam

Here's why South Korea banned flights amid high-stakes college entrance exam
South Korea comes to a standstill as 500,000 students take a crucial university admission test nationwide

UK outlet apologises to Trump, denies $1 billion damage claim over key edit

UK outlet apologises to Trump, denies $1 billion damage claim over key edit
The BBC has found itself in hot water after President Donald Trump threatened to sue over a 'misleading edit

Jim Avila, veteran journalist dies at 69

Jim Avila, veteran journalist dies at 69
Jim Avila covered the White House during President Obama's administration

Starbucks strike hits 65 US cities on Red Cup Day amid pay, labour disputes

Starbucks strike hits 65 US cities on Red Cup Day amid pay, labour disputes
Starbucks closed hundreds of underperforming stores this year including 59 unionized locations

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner

World first AI wedding takes place in Japan as woman marries virtual partner
A Japanese woman has married an AI persona that she created herself using the ChatGPT chatbot