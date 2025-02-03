World

Shark attack off Australian coast claims teenage girl's life

Australia records its third fatal shark attack in less than two months

  by Web Desk
  • |
  February 03, 2025
Shark attack off Australian coast claims teenage girls life
Shark attack off Australian coast claims teenage girl's life

A teenage girl was killed while swimming off the Australian coast after a shark attack.

According to BBC, a 17-year-old girl died after being attacked by the shark while swimming in Queensland on Monday, February 2, 2025.

Queensland Ambulance Service wrote on X (previously Twitter) that the paramedics received a report of a “serious shark bite incident" at Woorim Beach, in the north of Brisbane, at around 16:45 local time (06:45 GMT) on Monday.

Police confirmed that the teenage girl who sustained life-threatening injuries died shortly after 17:00 local time. They further told that the girl was swimming in the waters off Bribie Island, off the mainland, when she was attacked by the unidentified species of the shark.

As per the Queensland Ambulance Service, the girl suffered fatal injuries on her upper body, while the Australian media reported that the shark bite was on her arm around 100 m from shore.

Moreover, the eyewitness Christopher Potter, who arrived at the beach shortly after the attack, told BBC News, “There are a lot of swimming groups that swim along here, morning and afternoon. It's known there are a lot of sharks around Bribie, but this close to shore, it's still a shock."

As per the state government's website, shark attacks in Queensland "happen rarely, and most shark species do not pose a risk to people."

Notably, this is the second fatal shark attack of 2025 in Australia. Earlier this year surfer Lance Appleby was killed in the fatal attack off the coast of South Australia on 2 January.

