World

Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

A fire at an apartment complex in the Tai Po neighborhood may be the most deadly in Hong Kong history

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests
Hong Kong fire: Death toll rises to 75 as police make manslaughter arrests

The death toll from the devastating fire in a Hong Kong apartment has risen to at least 75.

The massive fire which broke out on Wednesday, November 26 at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise residential complex in Tai Po left hundreds of residents still missing while 900 people have been forced to stay in shelters.

As per multiple reports, police have made several arrests as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

Police said that the fire could have been caused by a contraction company that probably used unsafe materials in the building.

"We have reason to believe that the company's responsible parties were grossly negligent, which led to this accident and caused the fire to spread uncontrollably, resulting in major casualties," said police superintendent Eileen Chung. 

Additionally, 45 more people are in the hospital with critical conditions and one firefighter was also killed while battling the fire.

Three people including two directors and an engineering consultant have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Wang Fuk Court, a complex built in the 1989s located in a suburban district near the border with mainland China which has about 300,000 residents in total.

The site has eight buildings, with nearly 2,000 apartments that are home to around 4,800 people including many elderly residents.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales

Elon Musk's Tesla opens biggest sales, service center in India amid slow EV sales
Electric vehicles EVs accounts for less than 3% of all passenger car sales in India

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach

Bull shark kills woman, injures man in rare double attack at Australian beach
Bull sharks are one of the world's most dangerous shark species, capable of tolerating both salt and fresh water

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV arrives in Turkey for first historic foreign trip
Pope Leo XIV to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara during his first overseas visit

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting

US freezes Afghan immigration requests amid National Guard shooting
Washington DC National Guard shooting suspect identified as Afghan immigrant Rahmanullah Lakanwal

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues

Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 55, search for survivors continues
Hong Kong tower complex fire remains uncontained as 279 remain missing

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House

2 National Guard members in critical condition after shooting near White House
US President Trump calls National Guard shooting an 'act of terror' as suspect identified

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president

Guinea-Bissau army officers claim 'total control' after deposing president
Army Officers have announced that they have deposed Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo after the vote

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message

Pope Leo delivers heart-warming Thanksgiving Day message
Born Robert Francis Prevost, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, will mark his first Thanksgiving Day on Thursday

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE

Woman linked to White House Press Secretary's family detained by ICE
Karoline Leavitt's nephew's mother has been arrested by ICE for overstaying her tourist visa in the US

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding
'Once in 300 years' rain has caused damage in nine Thailand provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster
White House breaks silence after reports of Trump considering removal of FBI director

Hong Kong fire leaves at least 36 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings

Hong Kong fire leaves at least 36 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings
At least 36 dead, including a firefighter, and 279 people are unaccounted for after a fire in high-rise residential blocks