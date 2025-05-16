World

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

The yearly list of the richest individuals in the UK has shown a historic drop in the number of billionaires in 2025

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again
Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

The wealthiest people in the UK have been revealed in The Sunday Times Rich List 2025.

The yearly list of the richest individuals in the UK has shown a historic drop in the number of billionaires this year.

In the previous year, there were 165 billionaires but in 2025, that number went down to 156.

This drop of 9 billionaires is the largest decrease the Rich List has recorded since it began 37 years ago.

Top 4 richest individuals in the UK:

Gopi Hinduja and family:

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

The Hinduja family, who own the Indian multinational company Hinduja Group are once again ranked as the richest people in the UK, as per The Sunday Times Rich List.

This is the fourth year in row that they held the top spot with a net worth of more than £35billion.

David and Simon Reuben and family:

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

In second place are the Reuben brothers, whose wealth is nearly £27billion.

They earned most of their money by investing in real estate and technology.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik:

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

Sir Leonard Blavatnik, a businessman born in Ukraine who now has British and American citizenship is ranked third on the list of the richest people in the UK.

Sir Leonard, whose net worth is estimated to be almost £26billion owns most of Warner Music Group and has investments in several other public companies through his private company called Access Industries.

Sir James Dyson and family:

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

Sir James, a British inventor who founded the Dyson company is ranked fourth on the list with a net worth of around £20.8billion.

Other famous faces who made the list:

Among other notable figures to make the list were Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.

King Charles' overtakes his late mother's fortune:

Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

Over the past year, King Charles' personal wealth increased by £30million, bringing his total estimated fortune to £640million.

As a result, King Charles has now surpassed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II in wealth.

According to the new estimates, King Charles' wealth is £640m, whereas Queen Elizabeth was worth about £370m in 2022.

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Salma Hayek stands by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds amid Justin Baldoni feud

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Chris Brown detained until June over link to 2023 assault, tour plans at risk

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Italian Open final after defeating Lorenzo Musetti
Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills

Novo Nordisk, U.S. biotech company partner to create highly effective obesity pills
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Taylor Swift faces fresh blow as Donald Trump revives old feud
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson
Tiffany Trump shares joyful baby news as Trump prepares to visit new grandson
James Comey’s '8647' post sparks assassination threat allegations against Trump
James Comey’s '8647' post sparks assassination threat allegations against Trump
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
How Barron Trump helped Donald Trump in woeing GenZ voters?
Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code
Starbucks baristas in US strike to protest new dress code
Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London
Nigerian author Abi Daré’s new novel wins first-ever Climate Fiction Prize in London
Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
Arson attack on Keir Starmer properties: Suspect charged with multiple counts
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides
NASA reveals surprising differences between Moon’s near and far sides
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Hidden signs your dog needs immediate medical attention
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
Most dangerous places to live in UK exposed by latest crime data
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
'King' again tops list of baby names rejected in New Zealand
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing
Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen arrested for disrupting Senate hearing