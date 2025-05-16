Richest people in the UK 2025 revealed: Hinduja family holds top spot again

The wealthiest people in the UK have been revealed in The Sunday Times Rich List 2025.
The yearly list of the richest individuals in the UK has shown a historic drop in the number of billionaires this year.
In the previous year, there were 165 billionaires but in 2025, that number went down to 156.
This drop of 9 billionaires is the largest decrease the Rich List has recorded since it began 37 years ago.
Top 4 richest individuals in the UK:
Gopi Hinduja and family:
The Hinduja family, who own the Indian multinational company Hinduja Group are once again ranked as the richest people in the UK, as per The Sunday Times Rich List.
This is the fourth year in row that they held the top spot with a net worth of more than £35billion.
David and Simon Reuben and family:
In second place are the Reuben brothers, whose wealth is nearly £27billion.
They earned most of their money by investing in real estate and technology.
Sir Leonard Blavatnik:
Sir Leonard Blavatnik, a businessman born in Ukraine who now has British and American citizenship is ranked third on the list of the richest people in the UK.
Sir Leonard, whose net worth is estimated to be almost £26billion owns most of Warner Music Group and has investments in several other public companies through his private company called Access Industries.
Sir James Dyson and family:
Sir James, a British inventor who founded the Dyson company is ranked fourth on the list with a net worth of around £20.8billion.
Other famous faces who made the list:
Among other notable figures to make the list were Formula One champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, David and Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John.
King Charles' overtakes his late mother's fortune:
Over the past year, King Charles' personal wealth increased by £30million, bringing his total estimated fortune to £640million.
As a result, King Charles has now surpassed his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II in wealth.
According to the new estimates, King Charles' wealth is £640m, whereas Queen Elizabeth was worth about £370m in 2022.