South Carolina shooting: Several injured with no suspect arrested

A horrific shooting incident at South Carolina beach town has left several people hospitalised.
On Sunday, the Horry County Police Department shared that 11 people were transported to hospital after the incident.
Along with that, the authorities noted that more victims might have been taken to medical facilities privately after the firearm was opened on the community in Little River.
Describing the ongoing investigation as "active," the police noted, "Community member are advised to steer clear of the area as public safety personnel do their work."
The police are on scene in heavy numbers and are urging locals to allow authorities to do their work.
Furthermore, the region of Little River, where the shooting incident occurred is Watson Avenue has observed police in large numbers.
Around 90 minutes after the shooting, police called it an isolated incident and shared there is no risk to the community.
They also shared no details about the potential suspects.
Police Officer shot during the incident
A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting was injured when his gun accidentally fired.
The police officer, who suffered a leg wound, was stabilised at a hospital.
Notably, the Horry County Police Department did not share what caused the incident and the motivation behind the crime.