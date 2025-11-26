World

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot

  By Bushra Saleem
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has begun his 27-year of jail sentence for coup attempt.

According to Sky News, Bolsonaro following the Supreme Court orders on Tuesday, November 25, started his jail sentence for leading a coup attempt after losing 2022 elections.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, overseeing the case, ruled Bolsonaro would remain in custody after his preemptive arrest on Saturday.

The decision has led to immediate public reaction outside the federal police headquarters, with supporters demanding his release and opponents toasting his imprisonment.

The far-right leader, under house arrest since August, was taken into custody on Saturday after attempting to break his ankle monitor. His claim of “hallucinations” was dismissed by Justice de Moraes in the preemptive arrest order.

Federal police confirmed he will have no contact with other inmates at the headquarters. His 12-square-meter room features a bed, private bathroom, air conditioning, a television and a desk.

His lawyers disagree and promise to keep filing requests for house arrest due to the former leader's poor health. The Supreme Court justice has already ruled against it.

“There is no legal possibility of any other appeal,” de Moraes said in his decision.

Brazil’s criminal law also could have allowed the 70-year-old to be transferred to a local penitentiary or to a prison room in a military facility in the capital Brasilia.

