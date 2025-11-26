World

Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court

Australia's under-16 social media ban faces constitutional challenge after teenagers’ legal plea

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court
Aussie teens fight back against social media ban, heads to high court

A constitutional challenge against Australia’s social media ban on children younger than 16 has been filed in the nation’s highest court, two weeks before the world-first law is set to take effect.

A campaign group called the Digital Freedom Project said on Wednesday it launched proceedings in the High Court of Australia in a bid to block the law, with two 15-year-olds, Noah Jones and Macy Neyland, as plaintiffs in the case.

More than one million accounts held by teenagers under 16 are set to be deactivated in Australia when the ban on platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat and Meta’s Facebook and Instagram starts on December 10.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Digital Freedom Project said the ban “robs” young Australians of their freedom of political communication, an implied right in the constitution. Australia does not have an express right to free speech.

“The legislation is grossly excessive,” the statement said.

Neyland said the law would ban young people from expressing their views online.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding

Thailand hit by record-breaking rains as Southeast Asia reels from severe flooding
'Once in 300 years' rain has caused damage in nine Thailand provinces and eight states in neighbouring Malaysia

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster

Kash Patel gets Trump backing amid reports of possible ouster
White House breaks silence after reports of Trump considering removal of FBI director

Hong Kong fire leaves 13 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings

Hong Kong fire leaves 13 dead as massive blaze engulfs residential buildings
At least 13 dead, including a firefighter and several others are reportedly trapped inside high-rise residential blocks

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro begins 27-year prison term for failed coup plot
Former President Jair Bolsonaro sentenced for coup Attempt after losing 2022 election bid

Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111

Tulsa Race Massacre’s oldest survivor, Viola Ford Fletcher passes away at 111
Viola Ford Fletcher was 7 years old at the time of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in the US

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead

Bangkok woman wakes up in coffin after being declared dead
A woman in Bangkok was thought to have died after she appeared to stop breathing two days earlier

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time

UK expands sugar tax to milkshakes and lattes for first time
Milkshakes and lattes will be hit with a sugar tax for the first time in a bid to tackle obesity

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project

Heathrow Airport wins official approval for major third runway project
Heathrow Airport plans to fund the third runway entirely with private money

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93

Sir Terence English, UK heart transplant pioneer passes away at 93
Sir Terence English carried out the first successful heart transplant in the UK

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze

Southhall fire prompts huge response with 150 firefighters battling blaze
About 150 firefighters are tackling a fire which has broken out at a warehouse in west London

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'

Taiwan, Japan react to Trump-Xi phone call: 'Return not an option'
US President Donald Trump accepts Xi Jinping's invitation for state visit to China in April 2026

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension

Australian Senator Pauline Hanson's burqa protest ends in suspension
Australia’s Senate suspends Pauline Hanson over her ‘disrespectful’ burqa stunt in parliament