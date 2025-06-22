Shark attacks 22-year-old girl in South Carolina days after Florida incident

Less than a week earlier, a similar shark incident happened in Florida, where a 9-year-old child lost her hand

A 12-year-old girl was attacked by a shark off the waters of South Carolina just days after a similar attack involving a 9-year-old girl in Florida.

The devastating incident occurred near a resort on Hilton Head Island, on Tuesday, June 17.

According to a statement from Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue that was obtained by USA Today and CBS News, the young girl sustained "a leg injury consistent with lacerations typically associated with a shark bite.”

Fortunately, the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, received onsite first aid from Shore Beach Services and Fire Rescue staff.

The preteen, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was then airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, which is located about 40 miles from Hilton Head.

A local news outlet WJCL, has also obtained an audio from a call by first responders, in which they could be heard telling medical dispatchers that the girl was conscious and breathing, but she had "lost a good amount of blood so far.”

They further shared that the girl’s wound was located on the “lower right leg, right below the kneecap.”

Less than a week earlier, a similar incident happened in Florida, where a 9-year-old child lost her hand during a shark attack on June 11.

