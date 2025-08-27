Caitlin Clark reveals new Nike logo in exciting partnership

Home / Sports

The Indiana Fever enjoys exciting milestone as she skips games due to right groin injury

Caitlin Clark has once again proven her star power in the WNBA.

On Tuesday, August 26, the 23-year-old basketball star unveiled her new logo as one of Nike's signature athletes in a special video.

The promo showed several billboards featuring Clark's logo, which incorporates her initials into interlocking C's, being transported on a truck.

Furthermore, the clip then showed a radio which started playing a "Sports Talk" segment, where the announcer said, "As usual, we're talking about Caitlin Clark.

Clark posted the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Tune in. Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026."


In an official press release from Nike, the 23-year-old noted, "To me, this is more than just a logo, it's a dream come true."

She added, "People always talk about leaving your mark on the game, and this is another way I can do that."

Moreover, Nike describes the logo as "an instantly recognisable combination of interlocking C’s as extraordinary as the athlete they represent," in the release.

Notably, the exciting news came as Caitlin Clark missed the 16th straight regular-season game due to her right groin injury. 

The Indiana Fever guard has missed 25 regular-season games and 26 games overall, including the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final.

However, even with their star player, the Fever moved to sixth in the WNBA standings after beating Seattle Storm in a 95-75 game.

