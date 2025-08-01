Caitlin Clark targeted on the court? Sophie Cunningham spills the beans

Home / Sports

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham is not holding back when it comes to defending her teammate Caitlin Clark and highlighting the problems on the court.

On the debut episode of her podcast Show Me Something, co-hosted by Bravo star West Wilson, Sophie reiterated that the two-time AP Player of the Year is the "face of" the WNBA.

"It literally pisses me off when people are like, 'She's not the face of the league,'" said Sophie.

She continued, "We have a lot of badasses in our league, and hell yeah, I'm all for that, but when people try to argue that she's not the face of our league or that our league would be where we're at without her, you're dumb as shit. You're literally dumb as f---."

The 28-year-old player also admitted that she has seen how other teams give Caitlin a tougher time on the court due to her stardom.

"Even when I wasn't on her team, I know the talks that Phoenix had in the locker room, like, 'No we're gonna show her what the W really is,'" Sophie revealed.

The guard, who is in her first year with Indiana, said she understands the mentality "to a certain extent," and that "every rookie coming into a league" will experience some level of on-court hazing from veterans.

However, Sophie highlighted that despite Caitlin's second year in the league, she is still dealing with the same situation and more in comparison to her fellow players.

Caitlin has generally rejected the idea that players are being rougher with her when her fans have complained about the lack of calls for the Fever star, noting that injuries like a poked eye are just part of the game.

In July, the Fever's player was voted the ninth-best guard in the league in a survey voted on by WNBA players.

Upon the result, legendary sports broadcaster Dick Vitale called out the "pure jealousy" of the players, citing it as the reason Caitlin was ranked that low.

