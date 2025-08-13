Home / Sports

Caitlin Clark to miss several more game weeks amid injury

The Indian Fever are expected to be without their star player longer than first predicted

Caitlin Clark has received a brand new verdict about her injury, leaving Indiana Fever's fans in shock.

A left quadriceps strain has sidelined her since mid-July, and according to new reports, the point guard is set to miss more upcoming games due to her health.

While ESPN predicted an August 12 return against the Dallas Wings, Clark was not on the court, and head coach Stephanie White has been careful not to rush her back, but uncertainty is growing.

In the latest episode of the Mick Talks Hoops podcast, veteran reporter Scott Agness dropped a statement that caused a frenzy on the internet.

Responding to a fan question, the reporter noted, "Be patient. At least several more weeks."

With Clark, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald all missing due to injuries, the team was missing a point guard, and to tackle the problem, the Fever signed Odyssey Sims on hardship contracts.

Sims, who averaged 16.7 points and 4.2 assists as a rookie, brings experience, basketball IQ, and leadership to the roster.

She recently played for the Los Angeles Sparks but was waived in July 2025 before receiving the call from the Fever.

