Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game

The Indiana Fever would be without their star player Caitlin Clark for their match against the Phoenix Mercury in the final stop of their current four-game road trip.
After a devastating defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks – which ended their five-game winning streak – the Fever have been hoping to gain momentum in the Thursday match.
Clark will miss her ninth consecutive game on Thursday, with no confirmed timeline for her return from a groin injury.
Fever reporter Chloe Peterson provided an update on Clark’s current injury status, and while there are some positive takeaways, the concerning bit is that the celebrated WNBA Rookie of the Year does not appear to have progressed significantly on her road to recovery.
"She's been running up and down full speed," Peterson said on Thursday. "As far as I know, she hasn't come back to practice yet."
Earlier this week, the Fever's coach Stephanie White revealed that Clark has started some full-court running, which was taken as a positive sign towards recovery.
However, Caitlin Clark’s extended absence has raised some serious concerns ahead of her potential return to the court, where she will have to put in extra effort to make up for the lost time.