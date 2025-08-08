Home / Sports

Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game

The Indiana Fever guard is set to miss her ninth straight game due to groin injury

Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game
Caitlin Clark skips practice ahead of Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury game

The Indiana Fever would be without their star player Caitlin Clark for their match against the Phoenix Mercury in the final stop of their current four-game road trip.

After a devastating defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks – which ended their five-game winning streak – the Fever have been hoping to gain momentum in the Thursday match.

Clark will miss her ninth consecutive game on Thursday, with no confirmed timeline for her return from a groin injury.

Fever reporter Chloe Peterson provided an update on Clark’s current injury status, and while there are some positive takeaways, the concerning bit is that the celebrated WNBA Rookie of the Year does not appear to have progressed significantly on her road to recovery.

"She's been running up and down full speed," Peterson said on Thursday. "As far as I know, she hasn't come back to practice yet."

Earlier this week, the Fever's coach Stephanie White revealed that Clark has started some full-court running, which was taken as a positive sign towards recovery.

However, Caitlin Clark’s extended absence has raised some serious concerns ahead of her potential return to the court, where she will have to put in extra effort to make up for the lost time.

You Might Like:

Emma Raducanu expresses confidence in new partnership with Nadal’s ex-coach

Emma Raducanu expresses confidence in new partnership with Nadal’s ex-coach
Raducanu is preparing for the upcoming US Open which is scheduled to take place this week in Ohio

Victoria Mboko makes history after qualifying for Canadian Open final

Victoria Mboko makes history after qualifying for Canadian Open final
Teen Canadian wildcard advances to the National Bank Open finals against Naomi Osaka

Cristiano Ronaldo 'no cell phones' rule revealed by Portuguese teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo 'no cell phones' rule revealed by Portuguese teammate
Cristiano Ronaldo's strict rule helped Portugal in winning the UEFA European Championship

Ben Shelton stuns Fritz in ‘real close’ clash to reach Canadian Open semifinals

Ben Shelton stuns Fritz in ‘real close’ clash to reach Canadian Open semifinals
Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev eliminated from the National Bank Open after quarterfinal defeats

Son Heung-min reveals Los Angeles FC ‘wasn’t first choice’ after moving to MLS

Son Heung-min reveals Los Angeles FC ‘wasn’t first choice’ after moving to MLS
Son Heung-min joins MLS club Los Angeles FC in $26.5M deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Jen Pawol makes history by becoming MLB's first woman umpire

Jen Pawol makes history by becoming MLB's first woman umpire
Major League Baseball games are set to witness their first-ever woman umpire as Jen Pawol gets promoted

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment

John Cena reveals truth behind his hair transplant treatment
The professional wrestler talked about the intense bond he shares with his fanbase in the latest interview

WWE, ESPN strike historic $1.6 billion streaming deal

WWE, ESPN strike historic $1.6 billion streaming deal
WWE events move to ESPN in landmark $1.6 billion rights deal starting next year