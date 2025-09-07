Kate Middleton ditches blonde locks for surprising makeover after backlash

Kate Middleton has returned to her traditional look after receiving severe backlash on her blonde locks.
During the summer break last month, the Princess of Wales debuted her blondest and longest style ever.
However, she received widespread backlash over her blonde look after making her first public appearance following the summer break, when she visited the Natural History Museum's newly transformed gardens with Prince William on Thursday, September 4.
Many royal fans criticized Kate’s blonde look that Sam McKnight, Princess Diana’s former hairstylist, rushed to his social media to condemn the “nasty comments” aimed at her.
"I am shocked, horrified, dismayed and disgusted by all the nasty comments about the Princess of Wales today. A woman’s hair is very personal to her, it’s armour, defence, confidence and so much more," he wrote.
Sam further added, “She has brilliantly and quietly, unselfishly represented our country, the soft power we still have as a nation. So FFS LEAVE HER ALONE. SHAME ON YOU.”
Now, Kate Middleton seems to have returned to her classic brunette style during her appearance Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
The mother of three appeared in high spirits while enjoying the match between Australia and England.
For the sport outing, Princess Kate wore a dark blazer and ruffled top which she paired with a pair of hoop earrings.