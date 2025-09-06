Kate Middleton makes sweet confession about George: ‘It feels like yesterday’

When it comes to her kids growing up, time seems to be flying for Princess Kate!
During her recent visit at the Natural History Museum in London alongside Prince William, the Princess of Wales shared a heartwarming personal detail about her eldest child, Prince George.
While greeting the royal fans outside the museum, the future Queen was inquired about her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – to which she replied, “They’re getting big now!”
The beautiful Princess then highlighted how rapidly her 12-year-old son is growing, sharing that he’s nearly as tall as her.
“George is already in my shoes,” stated Kate, hinting that he is now big enough to match his mother’s shoe size.
The fan then mentioned being among the crowd of well-wishers outside St. Mary’s Lindo Wing when she gave birth to Prince George.
With a wistful smile, Kate Middleton stated, “It only feels like yesterday.”
During the outing – which marked her first appearance after a long break from royal duties – Princess Kate debuted a striking new blonde hair colour, having sported chocolate brown locks all her life.
Prince William’s wife’s new look quickly captured the attention of royal fans, a few of whom expressed their dislike over Kate’s blonde hair.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer back in February 2024, following which she underwent treatment and is now in repercussion.