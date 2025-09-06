Kate Middleton receives sad news about former Royal aide

Kate Middleton has received yet another upsetting news just a day after The Duchess of Kent's death.
The former longtime stylist of Catherine, Natasha Archer, who recently stepped down from her position at Kensington Palace after 15 years of working, has reportedly parted ways with her husband Chris Jackson.
As reported by Daily Mail, Natasha's close pal has revealed that the couple is no longer together.
“They haven't been together for some time. Chris has attended a string of social events on his own,” they shared.
However, Chris who tied the knot with the Royal photographer in 2017 has not confirmed the news of their split yet.
As per an Instagram post shared by Chris, the couple was last photographed together during their Easter getaway in Crete, Greece.
"Very special Easter in Crete. Really enjoyed using the camera this week, not a bad spot for it! Massive thanks to our local @simpsontravel for another great recommendation," wrote the photographer alongside the photos.