Kate Middleton, Prince William quietly honour Duchess of Kent during new outing

Prince William and Princess Kate made a moving gesture during their new appearances.
On Saturday, September 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out separately to support their rugby teams, with William backing Wales and Kate cheering on the England women’s rugby team in their roles as Patrons.
Their joy-filled engagements came just two days after the British Royal Family received tragic news of the Katharine, Duchess of Kent’s, passing at the age of 92.
To honour the late Duchess, the parents of three quietly marked the moment with their meaningful gestures.
For their appearance at the games, Kate Middleton and Prince William chose to wear casual black ensembles, which signifies mourning and is associated with death, funerals, and finality, in Christianity.
The future King wore a black suit and tie as he witnessed his team narrowly lose to Fiji at Sandy Park in Exeter.
Meanwhile, Kate, also dressed in a casual black outfit featuring a coat layered over a white shirt and paired with black pants, watched the England women’s rugby team clinch a remarkable victory against Australia at American Express Stadium in East Sussex.
On the Duchess of Kent’s death, the future King and Queen took to their official Instagram Stories to release a sorrowful statement, expressing their profound sadness over the tragic loss.
"Our thoughts today are with The Duke of Kent and his family, particularly George, Helen, and Nicholas. The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music," the couple penned.
They added, "She will be a much-missed member of the family, W&C."
The late Duchess of Kent became a prominent part of the British Royal Family when she tied the knot to Prince Edward, cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1961.