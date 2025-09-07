Kate Middleton celebrates Red Roses’ major rugby win with special message

Princess Kate is overjoyed by Red Roses’ outstanding victory in the England vs. Australia rugby match.
The Princess of Wales, in her role as Patron, made a delightful appearance today, September 6, at the American Express Stadium in East Sussex to cheer on the England women’s national rugby team in their game against Australia at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.
England delivered a remarkable performance, thrashing Australia 47-7 to secure their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face off Scotland.
Their incredible victory was heartwarmingly celebrated by Princess Kate, who took to her and Prince William’s joint Instagram account to share a special message for the team.
Alongside a four-slide carousel of photos from the match, the future Queen joyfully penned, “Well done @redrosesrugby! A great result against Australia and on to the Quarter Finals!”
The beautiful gallery showed glimpses of the mother of three’s heartfelt interaction with Red Roses’ players and their delightful time together.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after the Princess of Wales shared the sweet post to celebrate Red Roses’ grand win, royal fans swarmed the comments with their exciting reactions.
“Congratulations! Your Royal Highness, you look lovely today,” complimented one.
Another sweetly penned, “What a lovely and beautiful surprise! Congratulations to the Red Roses.”
A third congratulated, “What a match! Congratulations England on the big win!”
Meanwhile, a fourth gushed, “Perfect and excuisit Princess Kate !”
Princess Kate has been the Patron of England women’s national rugby team since February 2, 2022.