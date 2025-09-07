Prince William, Kate Middleton share big update before Harry lands in UK 

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, have shared a key update as Prince Harry prepares to arrive in the United Kingdom.
The joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video message shortly after the royal couple attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup and England vs Australia's match on September 6.
"A great day yesterday at the Women's @rugbyworldcup! From Exeter to Brighton, it was great to see @welshrugbyunion and @redrosesrugby in action," William and Kate captioned.
Alongside the statement, Kensington Palace released a video of Kate and William separately cheering on for the respective teams.
The next heir to the British throne attended the hard-fought match between Wales and Fiji at the Sandy Park stadium in Exeter, England.
The future Queen made a solo appearance at the American Express stadium in East Sussex, England, on the same day.
This update from Kate and William on the same day the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is expected to return to the United Kingdom to mark the late Queen Elizabeth's third death anniversary.
However, it is also reported that King Charles' younger son also attended the mass funeral of the late Duchess of Kent, who passed away on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
As of now, neither Prince William, who has been estranged from Prince Harry since 2020, nor the Duke of Sussex himself has confirmed his arrival in his homeland.