Apple's AirTag 2 set for earlier-than-expected launch date

Almost four years since its original release, AirTag has become a significant tool for Apple users that helps them track their lost stuff.
The tech giant has sold tens of millions of the tiny disc, and now a second-generation AirTag is looking for a launch date.
Rumours have it that the device might get released on Tuesday, September 9, at Apple's event alongside iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.
The newer edition is expected to have a wider range for precision finding, a new ultra-wideband chip and a more stalker-proof design.
With the rumoured launch date near, here's everything we know about the upcoming AirTag 2, from release date to design and features.
AirTag 2 release date
While it has not been confirmed, the AirTag 2 is expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 at the Apple event tomorrow, Tuesday 9 September.
Apple-focused news outlet 9to5Mac's sources stated in late June that Apple was aiming for an autumn release, most likely alongside the new iPhone.
AirTag 2 design and features
The AirTag 2 is likely to have a similar design that its predecessor.
However, experts believe that the latest edition will be more tamper-proof, meaning stalkers won’t be able to easily remove or disable the speaker, the overall design is expected to remain the same.
In November last year, it was revealed that the AirTag 2 will feature an upgraded ultra-wideband chip with improved location tracking. The chip is expected to be the same one found in the iPhone 15 from last year.
Notably, 9to5Mac also claimed that the iOS 18.6 beta code hinted that it would be compatible with the AirTag 2, so users might not need to update to iOS 26 to use the new tracker.