iPhone 17 Air leaks ahead of launch at Apple event 2025

The forthcoming iPhone Air is widely expected to be one of the most major reveals at Apple’s September event.
Several rumours revealed that it is likely to be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring only 5.5mm thick, offering a 6.6-inch enlarged display.
Other reports suggested the Cupertino-based tech giant’s upcoming iPone 17 Air will focus on portability, making it the thinnest and lightest iPhone ever in history.
However, the report has raised durability concerns. Credible analysts believed the company will need to demonstrate the phone’ strength in real-world scenarios to convince customers that the build quality remains the same.
Moreover, iPhone 17 Air is likely to include an AI-powered zoom feature similar to that of Google’s Pixel 10 Pro series.
Under the hood, it is expected to be powered by A19 chip with 12GB RAM. A new silicon-anode battery could boost efficiency.
While the iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be a design marvel, Apple will need to offer a range of top-notch features rather than aesthetics.
Success may depend on delivering durability, advanced AI photography, and practical features that set it apart in a competitive market.