Apple to release iOS 26 on THIS date: Check details

Apple is all set to release the flagship iPhone 17 series at Awe dropping event on September 9, 2025, which also means the launch of long-awaited iOS 26 is over the horizon.
As per the Cupertino-based tech giant’s monopoly, the most expected release date for iOS 26 is September 16, 2025.
Previously, the company introduced its latest iOS variants between the iPhone launch event and the official roll out of the flagship handsets, nearly around a week following the major event.
However, in 2024, iOS 18 debuted on September 16 after the September 9 event, and Apple will reportedly follow the similar launch timeline in 2025.
iOS 26 compatibility
It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming iOS 26 update will be accessible for iPhone 11 and latest models.
The cutting-edge Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the latest top-tier models.
Significant features in iOS 26
Furthermore, the Liquid Glass design language feature of iOS 26 will set it apart from the previous updates, offering a sleek and transparent appearance.
Notably, the Phone and Photos will get redesign updates, while Messages will launch group chat backgrounds and polls.
Users anticipated to try it, iOS 26 public beta is currently accessible, but installing it on a primary device isn’t advised as it may contain bugs.
Recently, Apple introduced the ninth beta, focusing primarily on bug fixes and stability enhancements.