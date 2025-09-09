Ayo Edebiri fiery response to awkward BLM, #MeToo question goes viral

Ayo Edebiri had a pointed response to an uncomfortable question about the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements posed to Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts.
The trio sat down for an interview with Italian outlet ArtsLife TV to talk about their film, After the Hunt, when film journalist Federica Polidoro asked a question about the social campaigns.
In a viral clip, Federica asked Julia and Andrew, "Now that the #MeToo era and the Black Lives Matter are done, what [do] we have to expect in Hollywood and what we lost if we lost something with the politically correct era."
Andrew immediately turned his body toward his co-stars and laughed uncomfortably, while the Notting Hill actress also appeared dumbfounded.
The awkward question was also met with a confused look from Ayo, who accompanied her bewilderment with a befitting response.
After raising her hand, she began, "I know that that's not for me and I don't know if it's purposeful that it’s not for me but I just am curious."
She continued, "I don't think it's done. I don't think it's done at all. I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there's work being done by activists, by people, every day, that's beautiful, important work that's not finished, that's really, really, really active for a reason, because this world is really charged."
The Spider-Man star also shared her sentiments, noting that the "movements are still absolutely alive, as you say, just maybe not as labelled or covered or magnified as much."
Following the backlash on the interview, Federica defended her line of questioning in a lengthy Instagram post, penning, "I am not aware of any protocol that dictates the order in which questions must be asked in an interview."
Moreover, After the Hunt, a Luca Guadagnino-directed psychological thriller, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The story follows a college professor (Julia Roberts) whose star student (Ayo Edebiri) makes an accusation against one of her colleagues (Andrew Garfield) as a dark secret from the professor’s past threatens to emerge.
After the Hunt is slated for a theatre release for October 10.